Free Trial
→ Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan” (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Interfor logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD cut its price target on Interfor from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and kept a "hold" rating, with the new target implying roughly a 23% upside from the prior close.
  • Shares fell 3.8% to C$9.75 on Thursday (volume 105,917 vs. avg. 329,195), while analysts' consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of C$12.33.
  • Fundamentals remain weak: Interfor reported quarterly EPS of C($2.03), a negative net margin (-12.27%) and negative ROE (-25.24%), and the stock carries a negative P/E (-1.56).
  • Interested in Interfor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Interfor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Interfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Down 3.8%

TSE:IFP traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.75. 105,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20. Interfor has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$641.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of C$600.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Interfor Right Now?

Before you consider Interfor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Interfor wasn't on the list.

While Interfor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines