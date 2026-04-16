Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at TD

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Interfor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Interfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$12.33.

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Interfor Stock Down 3.8%

TSE:IFP traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.75. 105,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20. Interfor has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$641.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of C$600.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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