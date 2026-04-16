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Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target for Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 while maintaining an "outperform" rating, implying roughly a 33.3% upside from the recent close.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive overall — the stock's consensus rating is "Moderate Buy" with an average target of C$12.33 — and several firms (Scotiabank, Raymond James) recently raised targets to C$14 and upgraded ratings.
  • Shares traded down 3.8% at C$9.75; Interfor reported a C($2.03) quarterly EPS, a negative P/E of -1.56, and has a market cap of about C$641 million, indicating continued financial strain.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Interfor.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Interfor from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Interfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IFP

Interfor Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of IFP traded down C$0.38 on Thursday, hitting C$9.75. 105,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$641.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.20. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.55.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$600.60 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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Analyst Recommendations for Interfor (TSE:IFP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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