Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Intermediate Capital Group logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Intermediate Capital Group has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating: seven of eight analysts recommend buying the stock, while one recommends holding it. The average 12-month price target is GBX 2,508.25, above the GBX 1,934 opening price cited.
  • Recent broker actions remain broadly positive, with buy ratings from Jefferies, Berenberg, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, although several firms lowered their price targets; UBS maintained a neutral rating with a GBX 2,150 target.
  • ICG reported quarterly EPS of GBX 166.80, a 49.28% net margin and an 18.00% return on equity. The shares have traded between GBX 1,424.88 and GBX 2,340 over the past year.
  • Interested in Intermediate Capital Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,508.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICG. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 2,150 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,500 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,670 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,800 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,290 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ICG stock opened at GBX 1,934 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.42. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,800.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,763.93.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 166.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 103.60 billion for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 49.28% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current year.

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

ICG LSE: ICG is a global alternative asset manager with $126bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Intermediate Capital Group Right Now?

Before you consider Intermediate Capital Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intermediate Capital Group wasn't on the list.

While Intermediate Capital Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines