Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,508.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICG. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a GBX 2,150 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,900 to GBX 2,500 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,670 target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,800 price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,550 to GBX 2,290 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ICG stock opened at GBX 1,934 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.42. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,424.88 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,340. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,800.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,763.93.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 166.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 103.60 billion for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 49.28% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intermediate Capital Group will post 166.6666667 EPS for the current year.

About Intermediate Capital Group

ICG LSE: ICG is a global alternative asset manager with $126bn* in AUM and more than three decades of experience generating attractive returns. We operate from over 20 locations globally and invest our clients' capital across Structured Capital; Private Equity Secondaries; Private Debt; Credit; and Real Assets. Our exceptional people originate differentiated opportunities, invest responsibly, and deliver long-term value. We partner with management teams, founders, and business owners in a creative and solutions-focused approach, supporting them with our expertise and flexible capital.

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