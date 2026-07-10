International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $303.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Susquehanna's price target suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.28.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $294.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.02. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More International Business Machines News

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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