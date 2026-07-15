International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $211.60 and last traded at $213.1390, with a volume of 18186538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.07.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $267.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $264.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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