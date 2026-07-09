International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $302.05, but opened at $285.84. International Business Machines shares last traded at $296.4230, with a volume of 1,515,148 shares.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.06. The company has a market capitalization of $278.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,317,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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