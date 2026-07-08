International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (Democratic-Texas) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation NYSE: IBM. In a filing disclosed on July 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on June 10th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 6/18/2026.

on 6/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries NYSE: PPG on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 5/15/2026.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $305.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The business's 50-day moving average price is $259.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.05. The company has a market capitalization of $287.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM launched new z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations, including rack-mount and single-frame options, aimed at easing data-center space and cost constraints while strengthening its mainframe and enterprise infrastructure offering. IBM Launches Compact z17 and LinuxONE Systems to Address Data Center Space and Cost Constraints

IBM launched new z17 and LinuxONE 5 configurations, including rack-mount and single-frame options, aimed at easing data-center space and cost constraints while strengthening its mainframe and enterprise infrastructure offering. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on IBM to $330 and kept a buy rating, citing software strength, Red Hat momentum, infrastructure support, and the possibility of a modest guidance boost later this year. IBM Stock Jumps as BofA Securities Flags Strong Q2, Potential 2026 Guidance Hike

Bank of America raised its price target on IBM to $330 and kept a buy rating, citing software strength, Red Hat momentum, infrastructure support, and the possibility of a modest guidance boost later this year. Positive Sentiment: IBM also got a lift from quantum-computing headlines, including new research with Oak Ridge National Lab and Cleveland Clinic that achieved first-known computations of fusion materials on a quantum computer, reinforcing IBM’s AI/quantum leadership narrative. Oak Ridge National Lab, Cleveland Clinic, and IBM Achieve First-Known Computations of Fusion Materials on a Quantum Computer

IBM also got a lift from quantum-computing headlines, including new research with Oak Ridge National Lab and Cleveland Clinic that achieved first-known computations of fusion materials on a quantum computer, reinforcing IBM’s AI/quantum leadership narrative. Neutral Sentiment: IBM remained in focus as a Dow component benefiting from broader market strength, with multiple articles noting the stock’s continued rally and investor attention ahead of the July 22 earnings report.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.6% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 19,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company's stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett's career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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