International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Down 2.1% - Time to Sell?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $220.20 and last traded at $221.7670. Approximately 8,005,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 8,243,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.44.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM and partners including Algorithmiq, Qedma, RIKEN and the University of Chicago reported multiple quantum-advantage results. The demonstrations used IBM quantum systems, error-reduction software and logical circuits to simulate quantum materials and perform calculations that the companies say are beyond practical classical-computing capabilities. The developments strengthen IBM’s long-term quantum-computing positioning, although revenue and commercialization remain uncertain. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and partners including Algorithmiq, Qedma, RIKEN and the University of Chicago reported multiple quantum-advantage results. The demonstrations used IBM quantum systems, error-reduction software and logical circuits to simulate quantum materials and perform calculations that the companies say are beyond practical classical-computing capabilities. The developments strengthen IBM’s long-term quantum-computing positioning, although revenue and commercialization remain uncertain. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s 2026 Cost of a Data Breach research found that AI-enabled attacks are rising and are more expensive than average breaches. The findings could support demand for IBM’s cybersecurity, AI-security and consulting offerings, but the report is industry research rather than a new contract or financial forecast. IBM 2026 Cost of a Data Breach Report

IBM’s 2026 Cost of a Data Breach research found that AI-enabled attacks are rising and are more expensive than average breaches. The findings could support demand for IBM’s cybersecurity, AI-security and consulting offerings, but the report is industry research rather than a new contract or financial forecast. Neutral Sentiment: Circle acquired IBM’s blockchain patent portfolio, comprising nearly 1,000 issued patents and more than 680 patent families. The transaction monetizes IBM’s intellectual property and gives Circle technology for digital-asset infrastructure, but the financial impact for IBM was not disclosed. Circle’s IBM Patent Deal

Circle acquired IBM’s blockchain patent portfolio, comprising nearly 1,000 issued patents and more than 680 patent families. The transaction monetizes IBM’s intellectual property and gives Circle technology for digital-asset infrastructure, but the financial impact for IBM was not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: The quantum announcements have not offset investor concerns about IBM’s growth profile. Recent quarterly results matched EPS expectations but revenue of $17.16 billion fell short of the $17.46 billion consensus, while year-over-year revenue growth was only 1.1%. Coverage also noted that management’s latest earnings discussion provided less visibility into generative-AI progress.

The quantum announcements have not offset investor concerns about IBM’s growth profile. Recent quarterly results matched EPS expectations but revenue of $17.16 billion fell short of the $17.46 billion consensus, while year-over-year revenue growth was only 1.1%. Coverage also noted that management’s latest earnings discussion provided less visibility into generative-AI progress. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly reduced its fiscal 2026 and 2027 IBM EPS forecasts, adding to pressure on estimates even though the revisions were modest.

Erste Group Bank slightly reduced its fiscal 2026 and 2027 IBM EPS forecasts, adding to pressure on estimates even though the revisions were modest. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz and Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced investigations into potential securities-law violations related to IBM’s performance and an alleged slowdown in its IBM Z product business. The investigations do not establish wrongdoing, but they increase headline and litigation risk. Pomerantz IBM Investor Alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50 day moving average is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,653 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,893,669,000 after buying an additional 1,049,602 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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