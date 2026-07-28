International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 5.2% Higher - Time to Buy?

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $228.98 and last traded at $227.42. 13,101,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,228,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.28.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC set a $175.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a "reduce" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.40.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 5.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.78 and a 200-day moving average of $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 27,169.6% during the second quarter. Ascentis Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224,635 shares of the technology company's stock worth $906,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Business Machines by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock worth $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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