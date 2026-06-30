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International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 1.4% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • IBM shares rose 1.4% intraday, trading near $281.78 after hitting a high of $282.57, with volume roughly in line with its average daily trading volume.
  • The biggest catalyst was IBM’s unveiling of the world’s first sub-1 nanometer chip technology at its 0.7 nm “nanostack” node, which bolstered investor confidence in its AI and high-performance computing prospects.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive: several analysts recently issued buy or overweight ratings, and IBM also reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue while raising its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $282.57 and last traded at $281.7830. Approximately 7,284,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 7,301,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.00.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

The company's 50-day moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average is $266.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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