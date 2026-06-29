International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 2.3% - What's Next?

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.15 and last traded at $277.8280. 6,383,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 7,301,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.63.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with ServiceNow to make legacy enterprise systems “AI-ready,” integrating key IBM tools like watsonx.data, Red Hat Ansible, Instana, HashiCorp Terraform and Vault, and IBM Bob into the ServiceNow AI Platform. The deal could expand IBM’s AI software footprint and drive new joint business in the second half of 2026. Article Title

IBM announced an expanded multi-year collaboration with ServiceNow to make legacy enterprise systems “AI-ready,” integrating key IBM tools like watsonx.data, Red Hat Ansible, Instana, HashiCorp Terraform and Vault, and IBM Bob into the ServiceNow AI Platform. The deal could expand IBM’s AI software footprint and drive new joint business in the second half of 2026. Positive Sentiment: Omnicom Media will become IBM’s global media agency of record after a competitive review, covering media planning and buying across major regions. While not a huge financial driver, it reinforces IBM’s ongoing commercial activity and brand spending. Article Title

Omnicom Media will become IBM’s global media agency of record after a competitive review, covering media planning and buying across major regions. While not a huge financial driver, it reinforces IBM’s ongoing commercial activity and brand spending. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups highlighted IBM as a cash-generating AI and dividend stock, pointing to its large generative AI book of business and suggesting the dividend looks secure. That kind of income-and-AI narrative can support investor demand. Article Title

Several bullish write-ups highlighted IBM as a cash-generating AI and dividend stock, pointing to its large generative AI book of business and suggesting the dividend looks secure. That kind of income-and-AI narrative can support investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Investor-focused articles also noted IBM’s 0.7-nanometer chip manufacturing technology and repeated broker support, including a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a Morgan Stanley price-target increase to $267 from $225. These are supportive, but largely confirm rather than change the bullish thesis. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average of $266.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. WealthPoint Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 112.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steelhead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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