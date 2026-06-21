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International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded IBM from “sell” to “hold”, adding to a broader mix of analyst views that currently gives the stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating.
  • Other firms have recently turned more constructive on IBM, including Morgan Stanley and UBS, while MarketBeat says the average price target stands at $304.17.
  • IBM recently beat quarterly expectations, reporting $1.91 EPS on $15.92 billion in revenue, though the stock has been pressured recently by concerns tied to a sector-wide slowdown in IT services demand.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.77. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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