International Consolidated Airlines Group's (IAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 645 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.72% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 610 to GBX 600 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 480 to GBX 465 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 355 price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 503.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 433.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 445.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 412.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 332.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 492.90.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

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