International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), Zacks reports. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 23.68%.

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International General Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 190,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,490. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.11.

International General Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from International General Insurance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. International General Insurance's payout ratio is currently 10.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IGIC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of International General Insurance in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded International General Insurance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International General Insurance has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IGIC

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in International General Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,512 shares of the company's stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 13.1% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 237,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International General Insurance by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International General Insurance by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in International General Insurance by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance NASDAQ: IGIC is a global specialty insurer and reinsurer focused on underwriting a diverse portfolio of property and casualty risks. Headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, the company provides tailored risk solutions across a broad range of industry sectors. IGIC operates within the excess and surplus lines market, leveraging specialized expertise to cover complex and hard-to-place risks that fall outside the scope of standard commercial insurance.

Founded in 1988, IGIC has grown its product offering to include marine, energy, aviation, construction, professional liability and credit & surety lines.

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