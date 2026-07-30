International Paper (NYSE:IP) Issues Earnings Results

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from International Paper's conference call:

Positive Sentiment: International Paper reported stronger-than-expected operational execution in Q2, including a roughly 500-basis-point year-over-year improvement in mill performance and North American box-volume growth of 1.7%.

International Paper reported stronger-than-expected operational execution in Q2, including a roughly 500-basis-point year-over-year improvement in mill performance and North American box-volume growth of 1.7%. Positive Sentiment: Management expects a significant second-half earnings improvement, supported by price-increase realization, the Riverdale conversion ramp, NORPAC’s contribution, and ongoing cost reductions. North America’s Q3 Adjusted EBITDA outlook is $555 million–$585 million, while EMEA’s is $230 million–$250 million.

Management expects a significant second-half earnings improvement, supported by price-increase realization, the Riverdale conversion ramp, NORPAC’s contribution, and ongoing cost reductions. North America’s Q3 Adjusted EBITDA outlook is $555 million–$585 million, while EMEA’s is $230 million–$250 million. Negative Sentiment: The company reduced the high end of its 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook by approximately $50 million because of weaker macro conditions and the prolonged Middle East conflict, with additional pressure from transportation, OCC, diesel, and medical costs.

The company reduced the high end of its 2026 Adjusted EBITDA outlook by approximately $50 million because of weaker macro conditions and the prolonged Middle East conflict, with additional pressure from transportation, OCC, diesel, and medical costs. Negative Sentiment: Pine Hill operations were suspended for structural roof repairs and are expected to resume by the end of August; the disruption is estimated to reduce second-half results by $70 million–$100 million before an anticipated insurance recovery. Demand is also softer than previously expected, with North American industry volumes now projected to remain broadly flat in the second half.

Pine Hill operations were suspended for structural roof repairs and are expected to resume by the end of August; the disruption is estimated to reduce second-half results by $70 million–$100 million before an anticipated insurance recovery. Demand is also softer than previously expected, with North American industry volumes now projected to remain broadly flat in the second half. Positive Sentiment: The planned separation of the EMEA packaging business remains on track, while more than $210 million of run-rate EMEA footprint and cost savings have been announced, including 31 facility closures or planned closures and a reduction of more than 3,000 positions.

Get International Paper alerts: Sign Up

International Paper Stock Up 1.8%

International Paper stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 7,357,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,013. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. International Paper's payout ratio is -29.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of International Paper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital set a $61.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.36.

Read Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Tozier bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.30 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in International Paper by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,712 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 19,617 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Paper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Paper wasn't on the list.

While International Paper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here