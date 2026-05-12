International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Paper stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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International Paper Stock Down 1.7%

IP stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. International Paper Company has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,310 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $2,340,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $4,853,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in International Paper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,348,177 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $108,955,000 after acquiring an additional 259,371 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Research Partners raised International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 13,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $499,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,092 shares in the company, valued at $987,060.36. This trade represents a 102.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Tozier acquired 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.30 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $313,782.50. This represents a 40,000.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,064. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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