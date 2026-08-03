International Seaways (INSW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $406.3820 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $1.03. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.39% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $325.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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International Seaways Stock Down 0.1%

INSW opened at $96.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of -0.13.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. International Seaways's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INSW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of International Seaways from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Seaways from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pareto Securities downgraded International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Seaways from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Seaways from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Seaways

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $81,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 101,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,053.12. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $419,334.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,435,929.18. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,530 shares of company stock worth $3,699,995. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,663,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,087,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 270,386 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $9,864,000 after buying an additional 138,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc NYSE: INSW is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

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