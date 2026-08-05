Interparfums, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Interparfums has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Interparfums has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interparfums to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

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Interparfums Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.11. Interparfums has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $341.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Interparfums's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interparfums will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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