Interparfums' (IPAR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial's target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.57% from the stock's previous close.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interparfums from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.67.

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Interparfums Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of IPAR traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.96. The stock had a trading volume of 238,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,061. Interparfums has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock's 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $91.39.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $386.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interparfums will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Interparfums

In other Interparfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $1,820,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,066,341 shares in the company, valued at $643,178,357.82. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interparfums during the 4th quarter worth about $19,313,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Interparfums by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,201 shares of the company's stock worth $57,956,000 after acquiring an additional 202,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Interparfums by 823.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,526 shares of the company's stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Interparfums by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,907 shares of the company's stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Interparfums by 572.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,058 shares of the company's stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 159,254 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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