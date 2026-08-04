Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR

Interparfums Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of IPAR traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. 368,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.13. Interparfums has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%.Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Interparfums will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interparfums

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interparfums by 823.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Interparfums by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,907 shares of the company's stock worth $29,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,239 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Interparfums by 572.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,058 shares of the company's stock worth $24,563,000 after acquiring an additional 159,254 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 736,782 shares of the company's stock worth $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 108,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interparfums

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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