Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $341.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.32%. Interparfums updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.850-4.850 EPS.

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Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.53. 368,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.13. Interparfums has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interparfums from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interparfums

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Interparfums during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 1,180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 525 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Interparfums by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company's stock.

Interparfums Company Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Further Reading

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