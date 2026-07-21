inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Trading Up 0.5% - Here's Why

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 187,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 224,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Get inTEST alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded inTEST from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, inTEST currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on inTEST

inTEST Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $169.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the company's stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,962 shares of the company's stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of inTEST by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,537 shares of the company's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company's stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation NYSE: INTT is a developer and manufacturer of precision instrumentation and test solutions designed for the semiconductor, microelectronics and related manufacturing industries. The company's offerings focus on thermal management and instrument interface technologies that support the environmental conditioning and electrical performance evaluation of devices under test. These solutions include temperature controllers and cyclers, thermal subsystems, load boards, connectors and custom test interfaces engineered to accelerate reliability testing, product qualification and high-volume production measurement.

Serving customers across North America, Europe and Asia, inTEST supports semiconductor fabs, assembly and packaging facilities, research laboratories and OEM equipment builders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider inTEST, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and inTEST wasn't on the list.

While inTEST currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here