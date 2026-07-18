Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $490.3871.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital cut Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

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Intuit Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of INTU opened at $291.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit has a 1-year low of $252.84 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.20 and a 200 day moving average of $406.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

More Intuit News

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Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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