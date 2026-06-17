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Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Richard Dalzell Sells 284 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
June 17, 2026
Intuit logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Intuit director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares on June 16 at an average price of $282.20, for a total of $80,144.80. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Intuit reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $12.80 topping estimates and revenue of $8.56 billion slightly ahead of forecasts. The company also issued Q4 and full-year FY2026 guidance.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously bullish overall, with analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $511.35, even as several firms recently cut their targets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Intuit.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,689,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,387. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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