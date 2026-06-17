Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Richard Dalzell Sells 284 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.08. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,689,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,387. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.01 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $576.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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