Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $99,117.45 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.65, for a total value of $99,117.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,868,557.05. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,370. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $273.27 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $369.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Intuit from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuit to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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