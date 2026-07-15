Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Machines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Machines from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,899,200.87. Following the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,398,110.24. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director William John Liquori, Jr. sold 18,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $547,248.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,057,296.25. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,019,775 shares of company stock worth $28,399,292. Insiders own 54.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNR stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.78. Intuitive Machines has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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