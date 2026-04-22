Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Sells $3,996,157.44 in Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $3,996,157.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,412,666.88. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $3,292,288.80.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 283,818 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,330,102.04.

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Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,969,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUNR. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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