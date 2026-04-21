Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO - Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.80. Inv Vk Mun Opp shares last traded at $9.7350, with a volume of 277,147 shares changing hands.

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Inv Vk Mun Opp Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,558.1% during the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,502,830 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,412,192 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 121.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 747,429 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 409,601 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,042,713 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $38,689,000 after buying an additional 335,856 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 637,733 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 191,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,204 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 138,904 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

Inv Vk Mun Opp NYSE: VMO, known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

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