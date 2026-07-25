InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.14.

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InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%.The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. Research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at $291,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 44,139 shares of the company's stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 264.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 95,087 shares of the company's stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 68,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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