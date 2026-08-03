InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.920-1.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:IVT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 848,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,050. The business's 50 day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.22.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 35.66%.The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.44 million. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties's dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IVT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

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