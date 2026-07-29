Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $29.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $29.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the asset manager's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Invesco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore set a $32.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 3,168,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,360. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Invesco has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $31.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,391,411,000 after buying an additional 947,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $351,051,000 after purchasing an additional 332,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,361,119 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $518,836,000 after acquiring an additional 596,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $182,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,391,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company's stock.

Invesco News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations. Invesco reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.67 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $1.33 billion also topped forecasts. EPS rose from $0.36 a year earlier, and revenue increased 20.5% year over year. Invesco Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Invesco reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.71, above the $0.67 consensus estimate, while revenue of approximately $1.33 billion also topped forecasts. EPS rose from $0.36 a year earlier, and revenue increased 20.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Strong asset flows and ETF-led growth support the outlook. Invesco generated $45.1 billion in net long-term inflows, while ending assets under management reached $2.47 trillion, up 23.4% from the prior year. Management highlighted continued momentum in ETFs and other growth areas. Invesco’s Earnings Call Highlights ETF-Led Growth

Invesco generated $45.1 billion in net long-term inflows, while ending assets under management reached $2.47 trillion, up 23.4% from the prior year. Management highlighted continued momentum in ETFs and other growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain supportive. Invesco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, payable September 2, and repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for $50 million during the quarter. Invesco Reports Second-Quarter Results

Invesco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, payable September 2, and repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares for $50 million during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and valuation screens are favorable. Zacks identified IVZ as a strong momentum stock and included it among undervalued price-to-book companies. These screens may attract value-oriented investors but do not materially change the company’s fundamentals. Why Invesco Is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks identified IVZ as a strong momentum stock and included it among undervalued price-to-book companies. These screens may attract value-oriented investors but do not materially change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Fee pressure is the key overhang. Investors remain concerned that industry fee compression could limit the benefit of rising AUM and inflows. Higher expenses and the competitive asset-management environment may also restrain margins, helping explain the market’s cautious reaction to otherwise strong results. Invesco Stock May Trade at a Premium on Fee Pressure Risk

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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