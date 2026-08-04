Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.5560, with a volume of 215058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invesco to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Invesco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 61.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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