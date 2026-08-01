Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Invesco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.88.

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Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Invesco had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the first quarter. ANB Bank now owns 12,324 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 11,467 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EWA LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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