Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 2% - Here's Why

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Shares of Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $661.14 and last traded at $661.73. Approximately 54,918,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 53,146,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $675.49.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $717.87 and a 200 day moving average of $657.00.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 283.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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