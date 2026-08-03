Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 1.8% - Here's What Happened

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Shares of Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report ) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $701.59 and last traded at $700.07. Approximately 44,491,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 53,197,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $687.99.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.8%

The business's 50 day moving average is $715.63 and its 200 day moving average is $658.12.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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