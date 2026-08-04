Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 3.4% - Time to Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ
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)'s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $725.66 and last traded at $723.85. 58,030,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 53,213,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $700.07.
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are responding favorably to evidence that the artificial-intelligence cycle remains intact. Expanding capital expenditures, growing enterprise backlogs and strong margins are supporting optimism for QQQ’s largest technology holdings. Chart Storm: 10 Reasons AI Stocks Have Bottomed
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities advanced broadly during Tuesday trading, with technology and growth stocks leading. Strength in companies such as Caterpillar and Palantir, alongside a rising Nasdaq, is providing a favorable market backdrop for QQQ. Stock Market Today: Dow Rallies
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ remains a direct way to gain exposure to all seven Magnificent 7 stocks, keeping it positioned to benefit if mega-cap technology leadership continues. SpaceX’s addition to the Nasdaq-100 may add attention to the index, although its initial weighting is expected to have limited influence. The 3 ETFs That Hold the Most Magnificent 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Invesco was highlighted as a favorable investment idea, and analysts recently discussed the company’s second-quarter results. These developments are more directly relevant to Invesco Ltd. NYSE: IVZ than to QQQ’s underlying portfolio, but they may support confidence in the fund sponsor. Bull of the Day: Invesco
- Negative Sentiment: Micron’s sharp post-earnings pullback and broader weakness in semiconductor stocks remain risks for QQQ, which has significant exposure to chipmakers and AI infrastructure companies. Micron’s Sharp Pullback Hits These 3 Major Tech ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Invesco ETFs recorded $5.6 billion in outflows on July 31, a potential concern for fund flows and sentiment toward the sponsor, although the data was not specific to QQQ. ETF League Tables: Invesco Loses $5.6B
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.4%
The stock's fifty day moving average price is $715.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.64.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 389.4% in the second quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.
About Invesco QQQ
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
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