Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 3.4% - Time to Buy?

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More Invesco QQQ News

Invesco QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQQ Get Free Report )'s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $725.66 and last traded at $723.85. 58,030,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 53,213,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $700.07.

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 3.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $715.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.64.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Stirlingshire Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 389.4% in the second quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 28,253 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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