Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and traded as low as $9.85. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.8610, with a volume of 146,216 shares traded.

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Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1%

The company's fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 403,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 260,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 184,049 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,203,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,353,664 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 92,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust NYSE: IQI is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, the fund's primary objective is to provide investors with a high level of current income that is exempt from federal income taxes. To achieve this, the trust invests predominantly in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities, and their agencies.

The portfolio holds a diversified blend of municipal bonds, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, and other tax-exempt obligations.

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