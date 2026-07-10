Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of 964% compared to the average daily volume of 271 call options.

Get Upbound Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $46,106.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,321.29. This represents a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,455,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPBD. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.67. 253,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.79. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upbound Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upbound Group wasn't on the list.

While Upbound Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here