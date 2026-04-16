Investors Buy High Volume of SES AI Call Options (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,413 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the average daily volume of 1,454 call options.

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SES AI Stock Down 0.4%

SES AI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,258,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,006. SES AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

SES AI (NYSE:SES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. SES AI had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 347.81%.The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SES AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of SES AI in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut SES AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SES AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SES AI has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SES AI

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other news, insider Kyle Pilkington sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 780,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,243.60. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,253,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,215. The trade was a 10.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,000. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SES AI by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SES AI by 35.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SES AI by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

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