Investors Buy High Volume of Sprouts Farmers Market Put Options (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,951 put options on the company. This is an increase of 34% compared to the average daily volume of 2,951 put options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFM

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,090.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 66,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,811,860.10. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $915,577.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,309.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 11.9%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $9.44 on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 1,830,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,608. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $160.49. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Key Sprouts Farmers Market News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sprouts Farmers Market this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded SFM to “overweight” from “neutral” and raised its price target to $103 from $80, signaling greater confidence in Sprouts’ growth outlook and implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst upgrade report

from “neutral” and raised its price target to $103 from $80, signaling greater confidence in Sprouts’ growth outlook and implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Sprouts reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share versus the $1.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.33 billion compared with expectations of $2.32 billion. Revenue increased 4.7% year over year, and EPS matched the prior-year quarter despite a challenging consumer environment. Sprouts Farmers Market earnings report

Sprouts reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share versus the $1.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $2.33 billion compared with expectations of $2.32 billion. Revenue increased 4.7% year over year, and EPS matched the prior-year quarter despite a challenging consumer environment. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings-call transcript and presentation highlighted the company’s quarterly performance, with investors focused on health-oriented consumer demand, loyalty growth, traffic trends and margin management. Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

The earnings-call transcript and presentation highlighted the company’s quarterly performance, with investors focused on health-oriented consumer demand, loyalty growth, traffic trends and margin management. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance was below Wall Street expectations. Sprouts forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.20–$1.24, below the $1.30 consensus, and full-year EPS of $5.32–$5.40 versus the $5.57 consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $9.3–$9.4 billion also trailed the $9.5 billion estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth and profitability. Sprouts Farmers Q2 earnings and guidance report

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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