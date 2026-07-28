Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 11,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 327% compared to the typical volume of 2,779 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Barclays Trading Down 5.4%

NYSE:BCS traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 8,094,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Barclays has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Barclays had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Barclays

Here are the key news stories impacting Barclays this week:

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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