Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 22,596 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the typical volume of 13,239 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of SentinelOne from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.93.

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SentinelOne Trading Up 7.1%

SentinelOne stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,943,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,894. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.82. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $286,991.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 743,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,309,193.94. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $276,579.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 987,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,661,151.12. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 524,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,245,598 over the last ninety days. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 22.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in SentinelOne by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,518 shares of the company's stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company's stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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