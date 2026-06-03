Investors Buy Large Volume of Navitas Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 72,917 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 57,170 call options.

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Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 18.4%

Shares of NVTS traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 100,965,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,667,584. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.20 and a beta of 3.75. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $34.17. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Navitas Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navitas highlighted its role in NVIDIA’s AI Factory MGX ecosystem, which ties the company to next-generation AI data-center power architectures and is helping drive optimism around future demand. Article Title

Navitas highlighted its role in NVIDIA’s AI Factory MGX ecosystem, which ties the company to next-generation AI data-center power architectures and is helping drive optimism around future demand. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being reinforced by strong speculative interest, including unusual call-option buying, suggesting traders are positioning for continued upside.

Investor sentiment is being reinforced by strong speculative interest, including unusual call-option buying, suggesting traders are positioning for continued upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary has emphasized Navitas’ AI-related momentum and its growing exposure to high-voltage data-center power systems, which has kept the stock on watchlists. Article Title

Recent commentary has emphasized Navitas’ AI-related momentum and its growing exposure to high-voltage data-center power systems, which has kept the stock on watchlists. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style pieces note that while AI infrastructure demand is real, NVTS is trading at a very rich valuation, meaning the market is already pricing in a lot of future growth. Article Title

Several analyst-style pieces note that while AI infrastructure demand is real, NVTS is trading at a very rich valuation, meaning the market is already pricing in a lot of future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Navitas has also been promoting new GaNFast and GeneSiC power-board demonstrations, but these are still more of a roadmap signal than an immediate financial result. Article Title

Navitas has also been promoting new GaNFast and GeneSiC power-board demonstrations, but these are still more of a roadmap signal than an immediate financial result. Negative Sentiment: The main risk for NVTS is valuation: the stock has rallied sharply this year, so any slowdown in execution or revenue growth could trigger a pullback if investors decide the shares are priced for perfection. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 13,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $423,804.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,072,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,455.73. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 664,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $19,071,745.76. Following the sale, the director owned 14,943,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,176,602. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,087,630 shares of company stock valued at $117,414,466 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,737,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,394 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 22,203.8% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 2,675,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,360,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,613 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,867,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,307,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,228 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $13.70 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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