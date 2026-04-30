Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,308 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 126% compared to the average volume of 1,020 put options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $199.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $24.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $115.96 and a 12-month high of $233.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.62 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 38.78%.Check Point Software Technologies's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Key Check Point Software Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat — Check Point reported $2.50 EPS, topping consensus and showing year‑over‑year profit growth; this outperformance supports earnings quality and margin strength. Article Title

Q1 EPS beat — Check Point reported $2.50 EPS, topping consensus and showing year‑over‑year profit growth; this outperformance supports earnings quality and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: GovRAMP/FedRAMP authorization — Check Point’s Infinity platform earned GovRAMP (and already has FedRAMP) authorization, which can help accelerate adoption across federal, state and local government customers over time. Article Title

GovRAMP/FedRAMP authorization — Check Point’s Infinity platform earned GovRAMP (and already has FedRAMP) authorization, which can help accelerate adoption across federal, state and local government customers over time. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly details and materials released — Company filings, slide deck and earnings call are available for deeper due diligence on revenue mix, billings and subscription trends. Useful for investors assessing durability of subscription growth. Article Title

Quarterly details and materials released — Company filings, slide deck and earnings call are available for deeper due diligence on revenue mix, billings and subscription trends. Useful for investors assessing durability of subscription growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/metric reviews — Coverage pieces compare CHKP’s key metrics to estimates and prior year results; these help explain why EPS beat but some top‑line indicators disappointed. Article Title

Analyst/metric reviews — Coverage pieces compare CHKP’s key metrics to estimates and prior year results; these help explain why EPS beat but some top‑line indicators disappointed. Negative Sentiment: Revenue outlook cut — Management reduced its 2026 revenue outlook, a primary driver of the selloff because guidance revisions often weigh more on shares than a one‑quarter EPS beat. Article Title

Revenue outlook cut — Management reduced its 2026 revenue outlook, a primary driver of the selloff because guidance revisions often weigh more on shares than a one‑quarter EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and billings missed consensus — While revenue rose ~4.8% y/y, it slightly missed estimates and billings weakness raised concerns about near‑term demand visibility. Article Title

Revenue and billings missed consensus — While revenue rose ~4.8% y/y, it slightly missed estimates and billings weakness raised concerns about near‑term demand visibility. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying — Traders bought ~2,308 CHKP put options (roughly +126% vs. average), signaling elevated bearish sentiment and likely contributing to intraday selling pressure.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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