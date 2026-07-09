Investors Buy Large Volume of United Parcel Service Call Options (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 34,148 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 25,672 call options.

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Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 from $127 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels.

Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 from $127 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stephens upgraded UPS to Strong Buy , adding to the improving analyst sentiment around the company.

Stephens upgraded UPS to , adding to the improving analyst sentiment around the company. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted UPS’s strong earnings-surprise history and said the company has the ingredients for another quarterly beat, which could support the shares ahead of results. Article Title

Zacks highlighted UPS’s strong earnings-surprise history and said the company has the ingredients for another quarterly beat, which could support the shares ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks piece said UPS is attracting investor attention, suggesting the stock is seeing elevated interest from market participants. Article Title

Another Zacks piece said UPS is attracting investor attention, suggesting the stock is seeing elevated interest from market participants. Neutral Sentiment: A FreightWaves report said the U.S. Postal Service is shifting more long-distance mail to air to avoid penalties tied to a UPS volume contract. While this underscores UPS’s negotiating leverage, it also highlights distortions in postal operations rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

A FreightWaves report said the U.S. Postal Service is shifting more long-distance mail to air to avoid penalties tied to a UPS volume contract. While this underscores UPS’s negotiating leverage, it also highlights distortions in postal operations rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains cautious, with one analyst downgrading UPS to Hold and warning of muted revenue growth and bottom-line pressure into FY2026.

Some recent commentary remains cautious, with one analyst downgrading UPS to and warning of muted revenue growth and bottom-line pressure into FY2026. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage also continues to question dividend sustainability and margins, citing competition from Amazon logistics and weak free cash flow.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.91. 1,557,040 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,810. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average price is $105.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,370,639,000 after buying an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after buying an additional 3,314,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $321,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,728,123 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $957,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,651 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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