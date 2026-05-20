Investors Purchase High Volume of Astera Labs Call Options (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,322 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 28,406 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $45,717,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 664,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,689,637.42. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,290,546 shares of company stock valued at $211,225,088. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB traded up $33.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,338. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $280.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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