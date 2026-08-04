Investors Purchase High Volume of BETA Technologies Call Options (NYSE:BETA)

BETA Technologies Inc (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,846 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average volume of 1,018 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BETA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BETA Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BETA Technologies from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BETA Technologies from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of BETA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BETA Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at BETA Technologies

In other news, CTO David Lawrence Churchill sold 18,981 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $343,935.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 552,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,013,963.64. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Herman Cueto sold 18,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $336,778.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 90,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,639,225.80. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,928 shares of company stock worth $4,220,475. Insiders own 24.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BETA Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BETA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BETA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BETA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

BETA Technologies Stock Performance

BETA Technologies stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 927,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,596. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.37. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. BETA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter. BETA Technologies's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BETA Technologies will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BETA Technologies Company Profile

BETA Technologies is an American aerospace company that develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and supporting infrastructure. The company focuses on designing aircraft and propulsion systems intended for short-range cargo, logistics and regional passenger movement, emphasizing electric propulsion, battery systems and integrated charging solutions to support distributed operations.

Its product and service set includes aircraft design and development, electric motor and battery integration, charging hardware and software, and flight testing aimed at meeting certification requirements.

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