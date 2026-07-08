Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Investors Purchase High Volume of Bloom Energy Put Options (NYSE:BE)

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Bloom Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bloom Energy saw unusual options activity on Wednesday, with traders buying 122,838 put options—about 44% above its average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but mostly cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” with an average price target of $238.82, even as some firms recently raised targets and kept bullish ratings.
  • Insider selling has also been notable, including recent shares sold by executives Aman Joshi and Shawn Marie Soderberg, while the stock itself fell $18.74 to $250.83 amid heavy trading volume.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 122,838 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 85,022 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.82.

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE traded down $18.74 on Wednesday, reaching $250.83. 15,418,051 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,692,202. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5,015.66 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
The dollar reset no one told you about
The dollar reset no one told you about
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
General Mills Is a 5-Star Turnaround Play for Buy and Hold Investors
General Mills Is a 5-Star Turnaround Play for Buy and Hold Investors
By Thomas Hughes | July 2, 2026
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines