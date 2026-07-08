Investors Purchase High Volume of Bloom Energy Put Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 122,838 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 85,022 put options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $322.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $238.82.

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,505,986.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 163,807 shares in the company, valued at $49,202,708.59. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total transaction of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock worth $59,843,659. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE traded down $18.74 on Wednesday, reaching $250.83. 15,418,051 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,692,202. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5,015.66 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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