Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 35,788 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,036 call options.

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Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.11.

Read Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at $148,896,549. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,835,229,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,387,000 after buying an additional 506,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoorDash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,971,741,000 after buying an additional 391,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,569,568,000 after buying an additional 464,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DoorDash by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $170.19. 2,163,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,755. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.77.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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