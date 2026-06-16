Investors Purchase Large Volume of Domo Call Options (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 688 call options.

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Domo Stock Down 35.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 6,535,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,028. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.78. Domo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,187,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,677,628.14. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,350,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,484. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen downgraded Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on Domo from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a "market underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

Key Headlines Impacting Domo

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Domo said its board’s strategic alternatives process is still active, and management indicated a deal could be announced soon, which is fueling takeover speculation and supporting the stock. MarketWatch article

Domo said its board’s strategic alternatives process is still active, and management indicated a deal could be announced soon, which is fueling takeover speculation and supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company reported adjusted EPS of ($0.02), in line with Wall Street’s forecast, and gross retention improved to 86.7%, showing some underlying customer stability. Business Wire article

The company reported adjusted EPS of ($0.02), in line with Wall Street’s forecast, and gross retention improved to 86.7%, showing some underlying customer stability. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $5 from $8 but kept an overweight rating, while Citizens JMP lowered its target to $2.25 and reiterated an underperform view. Benzinga article

Analysts remain split: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $5 from $8 but kept an overweight rating, while Citizens JMP lowered its target to $2.25 and reiterated an underperform view. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $79.4 million missed estimates slightly, and several reports highlighted continued demand weakness and concerns about Domo’s ability to grow without a sale. MSN article

Revenue of $79.4 million missed estimates slightly, and several reports highlighted continued demand weakness and concerns about Domo’s ability to grow without a sale. Negative Sentiment: Domo also issued a going-concern warning, underscoring financial risk and why some analysts remain skeptical despite the strategic review. MarketWatch article

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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